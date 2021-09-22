Angelina Julia “Julie” Carwile, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Indian Creek Healthcare Center. She was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Nassau County, New York, to the late Daniel and Frances Biello Carrano. Julie retired from retail sales as a department manager.
She is survived by two sons, Thomas P. Murray and Kevin Daniel Murray; four grandchildren, Drew Murray, Caitlin Murray, Austin Murray and Brenden Murray; brother Danny Carrano (June); and nephews Chris Carrano and Eric Carrano.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
