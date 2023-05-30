Angie Leia Vanover, 50, of Owensboro, began her journey in Heaven Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Heartford House. Angie was a loving mother and grandmother and the life of the party with a heart of gold.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Johanda Edge; brothers, Glenn Vanover, Tony Vanover, David Jewell, Henry Jewell, and Danny Jewell; and mother, Mary Hamilton Jewel Magan.
Angie was loved and will be fondly remembered by her father, Johnny Edge; brother, Tim Jewell; sister, Lisa Jewell; adoptive parents, John and Louise Vanover; adopted brothers, John (Pam), Carl (Debbie), Cliff (Connie), and Kelly (Pat); adopted sister, Lori; four daughters, Laura Faught, Bethany (Chase) Hernandez, Kaitlyn (Jose) Koehler-Luna, and Hailey Koehler; her son, Justin Holmes; seven grandchildren, Layla Rhoads, Gracie Puckett, Corbin Hernandez, Jocelyn Hernandez, Ruby Rhoads, Levi Luna, and Miguel Luna; and two special friends, Holley Dillon and Rene Lentz.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Christ Community Church. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Memorials contributions may be made to Christ Community Church or for funeral expenses via Go Fund Me.
Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
