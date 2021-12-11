Anice F. Cooper, 77, of Daviess County, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. She was born Jan. 25, 1944, to the late Mary Edna Ambs Everly. Anice was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, and in her spare time, she enjoyed quilting.
Along with her mother, Anice was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Cooper; and her sister, Virgina Ann Wyatt.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Beth) Cooper and Brian (Tierney) Cooper; her granddaughter, Erica Cooper; her brother, Edward Lee (Alta) Winkler; and her special friend, Richard Rue.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Episcopal Church with services to follow.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Cooper.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Anice F. Cooper and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented