SARASOTA, Fla. — Anita Ann Aders Hudson Smith passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Sarasota, Florida, due to COVID-19 complications. She was born in Spencer County, Indiana, on Dec. 29, 1935, to Paul and Mary Aders.
Anita spent her life living in Spencer County, Indiana; Owensboro; Nashville, Tennessee; and later years in Nokomis, Florida.
Anita was a wonderful person. She had a giving way to a fault as she always put others’ needs before her own. She found joy in her family, friends, cooking, country music and KT happy hour. Years ago, her grandchildren started calling her Nene. The moniker was a source of joy and pride to the end of her days.
She was such an inspiration to us all. Through all the struggles that life can bring, Anita carried on with the belief that every day can be a good one — a true hard worker and lover of all.
We will all miss her engaging spirit and fried chicken dinners, which included her macaroni with cheese and the best homemade biscuits ever baked. Topped with her thick gravy and a glass of sweet tea, it was the best supper anyone has ever enjoyed.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her sister, Georgia Abshier; her brother Paul Aders; former husbands Wayne Hudson and Gene Smith; and daughter-in-law Andie Ray Hudson.
Anita leaves behind four sons, Noel Hudson of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brian (Sheila) Hudson of Wichita, Kansas, Bret (Kathy) Hudson of Utica and Danny (Michelle) Smith of Sarasota, Florida; six grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Lashley, Amanda (Sean) Miller, Jacqueline Hudson, Robert (Alexandra) Hudson, Hudson Smith and Eveley Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Ellington Lashley and John Ross Hudson.
Anita’s favorite Willie song was “Always on My Mind.” Nene will always be cherished and never forgotten by those that loved her. Pour a shot of KT and make one last toast to the finest lady we have ever known. Cheers, Nene!!
