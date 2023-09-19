Anita Faye West, 87, passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Signature Healthcare in Hartford. She was born July 3, 1936, the daughter of the late Asa and Bertha Beatty Chancellor. Anita was an RN at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital for 41 years. She was a member of the Centertown United Methodist Church and St. John’s United Methodist Church in Owensboro.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Walker O’Neil “Neil” West; brothers, Carl and Glen Chancellor; and sisters, Inathe Royal, Marion Seaton, and Frances Barnes.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Charles Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Centertown Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of Signature Healthcare of Hartford for providing great care during Anita’s stay.
