GRAHAM — Anita Jane Sparks, 83, of Graham, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Mrs. Sparks was born July 23, 1937, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville.
Anita was a giving and loving person and a gifted seamstress that always smiled and loved to laugh. At one point, she had 18 sewing machines that she used to sew clothing and gifts for people. There was not much she could not sew. She made clothing for the inmates at the county jail, prom dresses and many costumes for her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She also made and donated clothing for cancer patients.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Junie” Sparks; parents Earl and Dorothy Totten; sons Terry Sparks and Bud Sparks; grandchild Jarrod Sparks; and brother Earl Totten Jr.
She is survived by her children, Kris (Ken) Ford of Henderson, Toni (Russell) McIntyre of Sterling, Virginia, and James Sparks (Patty Gold) of Spring Hill, Florida; grandchildren Jamie Sparks, Rob (Annalise) Watkins, Clay (Medley) Ford, Cliff (Ashley) Ford, Abby (Joseph) McReynolds, Kenny McIntyre, Michael McIntyre, Keshia (Shannon) Phillipenas and Kaleb Sparks; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Tommy Stovall officiating. Burial will be in East Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
