Anita Janette Jackson, 76, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro to the late Charles Rates Lewis, Sr., and Larissa Moorman Lewis.
Anita was blessed and thanked God for her wonderful marriage to her friend and husband of more than 47 years, Mike Jackson. Anita retired from Omico Plastics in 2008 after many years of service. Mrs. Jackson was a member of Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed cleaning, word search puzzles, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by a son, James Nero Williams; brother, Charles Rates Lewis, Jr.; sisters, Deana L. Leak, Joyce M. Fulton, and Pamilla A. Bracy; sisters-in-law, Hazel A. West and Hettie C. Cole; brothers-in-law, Robert Moredock, George Leak Sr., Manny Fernandez, Ezell Bracy, Donald “Bud” West, and Theodore Carter; and grandchild, DeAmra Shawné “NaNa” Williams.
She is survived by her husband, Michael L. Jackson; children, Anthony Williams of Owensboro, Onitsha Tutt (Andre) of Owensboro, Brutus Williams (Michelle) of Owensboro, and Dana Bolds (Eddie) of Louisville; stepson, Timothy McFarland (Jamala) of Louisville; siblings, Rev. Larry Lewis (Vivian), Wanda Tinsley (Steve), Knox D. “Dennie” Lewis (Joanie), Mona Lisa Tinnin (Curtis), James H. Lewis (Karena), Connie S. Moredock, Marion C. Fernandez, Jill A. Higgs (Kenny), John S. Lewis (Yager), Mary J. “Jan” Lewis, and Omega K. “Kathy” Lewis; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two aunts, Gladys Moorman Shauntee and Dova Tinsley; brother-in-law, Sidney T. (Anita) Jackson; sister-in-law, Atha M. Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will begin promptly at noon Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St., Owensboro. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Final arrangements by McFarland Funeral Home, Inc., 1001 West 5th St., Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the church and the funeral home.
Share memories and condolences at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
