ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Anita M. Ahl, 79, of Rockport, Indiana died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She was a member of Bloomfield Wesleyan Church. She also served as the Executive Director of the Rockport Housing Authority.
Survivors: husband, Jim Ahl Jr; children, Kim (John) Seiler and Jim (Laura) Ahl; brother, Jarvis (Ann) Schoolcraft.
Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with an Order of Eastern Star service at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Bloomfield Wesleyan Church.
