Anita Marie Evans, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born November 1st, 1971, to Thomas Welch and the late Debbie Teasley.
Anita loved spending time with her family. Throughout her life, she influenced the lives of many kids. She enjoyed watching movies and playing board games and cards while having a glass of sweet tea. She also enjoyed vacationing at the beach in Florida.
Anita is survived by her husband of 20 years, Finis Evans; two daughters, Megan Evans and Kristen English; her stepfather, David Ford; a brother, Tony Ford, and his wife, Lila; and four nieces, Leah, Audrey, Faith, and Hope Ford.
Arrangements for Anita are private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Anita Evans may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented