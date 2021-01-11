BEAVER DAM — Anita Paige Snodgrass, formerly of Centertown, born on April 16, 1931, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 10, 2021. She passed away at the Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. Paige was the daughter of the late J.V. and Bertie Mae Coleman. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Dois Snodgrass. She was a member of the Centertown Baptist Church for 70 years and a member of Centertown Homemakers for 51 years.
Paige was proceeded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Coleman, Max Coleman, Harold Coleman, and Lockie Whitehead; one grandson, Chase Coleman Snodgrass.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Jeannie) Snodgrass, Stan (Jennifer) Snodgrass and Greg Snodgrass; her grandchildren Jessica Snodgrass, Whitney Eakles, Miles (Abbie) Snodgrass, Maegan (Kris) Lauder and Chandler Snodgrass; great-grandchildren Ava Belle Snodgrass, Eva Lynne Snodgrass, Huck Snodgrass, Casen Snodgrass, Annabelle Snodgrass, Blair Snodgrass, Jovi Lauder, and Margo Lauder.
She was so many things to so many people and loved by all. The family would like to invite you to the funeral services held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, with visitation held at 11 a.m. and service to begin at 1 p.m. at Centertown Baptist Church. Burial will be in Centertown Cemetery.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Due to State Requirements, we are limited to 50% of seating capacity and face masks are required.
