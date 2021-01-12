BEAVER DAM — Anita Paige Snodgrass, formerly of Centertown, born on April 16, 1931, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 10, 2021. She passed away at the Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. Paige was the daughter of the late J.V. and Bertie Mae Coleman.
She was a member of the Centertown Baptist Church for 70 years and a member of Centertown Homemakers for 51 years.
Paige was preceded in death by her siblings, Jimmy Coleman, Max Coleman, Harold Coleman, Doug Coleman; and one grandson, Chase Coleman Snodgrass.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Dois Snodgrass; her sons, Steve (Jeannie) Snodgrass, Stan (Jennifer) Snodgrass and Greg Snodgrass; a sister, Lockie Whitehead; her grandchildren, Jessica Snodgrass, Whitney (Clint) Eakles, Miles (Abbie) Snodgrass, Maegan (Kris) Lauder and Chandler Snodgrass; and great-grandchildren Ava Belle Eakles, Eva Lynne Eakles, Huck Allen Eakles, Casen Snodgrass, Annabelle Snodgrass, Blair Snodgrass, Jovi Lauder, and Margo Lauder.
She was so many things to so many people and loved by all.
The family would like to invite you to the funeral services held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, with visitation held at 11 a.m. and service to begin at 1 p.m. at Centertown Baptist Church.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Due to State Requirements, we are limited to 50% of seating capacity and face masks are required.
Commented