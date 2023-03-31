Anita Riley, 90, of Owensboro, formerly of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Anita Page was born Nov. 17, 1932, in Livia to the late Edward and Lena Belle King Page and married Howard D. ‘Hal’ Riley Aug. 22, 1948. Anita was a homemaker and a licensed real estate broker, operating Riley’s Auctions and Reality in Calhoun, and she was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro. She also enjoyed painting and traveling.
In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Hal Riley, who died Oct. 9, 1989.
Survivors include two sons, Terril Riley (Linda) of Livermore and Patrick Riley (Carol) of Livia; two daughters, Dr. Marsha Logsdon (John) of Livermore and Diana McGlocklin (Bill) of Hilton Head, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Carrol Page of Owensboro; and a sister, Patricia Howard (Rodney) of Calhoun.
A private family service will be held Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating, assisted by Anita’s grandchildren. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County.
The Anita Riley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund, C/O John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
