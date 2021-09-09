LIVERMORE — Anita Smith, 55, of Livermore, died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Anita was a CNA at several area nursing homes.
Survivors include a son, Michael Smith; a daughter, Susan Smith; and a sister, Kathy Smith.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Anita’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Anita Smith Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
