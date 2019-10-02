Anita Williams Smith, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born May 19, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Erma Young Williams and had worked as a private sitter for several people. She loved long rides in the country, listening to blues music and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her son, Dustin Smith; stepson Timothy Smith Jr.; grandchildren Autumn Payne and Haley Smith; three great-grandchildren; a special friend and sister-in-law, Peggy Mattingly; and brothers Ronnie Williams and Donnie Williams.
Memorial service will be 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Modle officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented