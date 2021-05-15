Ann Cheryl Head Probus, 76, wife of William D. Probus, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born Sept. 2, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Joseph Ralph and Hazle Waite Head, she was a retired elementary school teacher, having taught in several school districts, including Harrison County and St. Edwards School, and was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Also preceding her in death was a son, David Probus.
Additional survivors include a son, Todd (Kelly) Probus of Versailles; a daughter-in-law, Laura Probus of Sadieville; four grandchildren, Eva Kate, Emma, Anna and Will Probus; and a brother, Ralph W. Head of Medford, Oregon.
Services will be noon Monday at the Cynthiana Baptist Church by the Rev. Hank Ellington and Pastor Jeromey Northcutt. Committal services by Dr. Larry Bishop will immediately follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home, 112 N. Walnut St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging at the University of Kentucky.
An online guest book and video tribute are available at www.drake
