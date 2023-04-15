Ann Crocker, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, due to complications following heart surgery. She was born in Owensboro to Sid and Margaret Jagoe Wright. Raised in an idyllic town, Ann was surrounded by a lot of friends and relatives, including many cousins. She excelled in school with math and science being her favorite subjects. Her father was an engineer and Ann inherited that keen mind and sense of curiosity about how things work. She loved accompanying her dad to his office to explore. She started college at Vanderbilt University then transferred to San Diego State University when her family moved to California and earned her bachelor’s degree in education. Shortly afterwards, Ann met and married Chuck Wenzlau and became a Navy wife, mom, and Cub Scout den mother. She returned to college while single-handedly raising her children to pursue a degree in architecture. Ann graduated from UT Arlington with the highest honors and throughout her professional career became a business owner of an interior design firm and construction company.
Ann was a longtime, active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Arlington, Texas. She served on the building committee and was instrumental in the design and materials selection of the current building. She was also a Stephen Minister providing counseling in a compassionate manner to members of her church family. Ann’s Sunday school class friends were like family to her.
Ann was a force to be reckoned with. By all appearances, she was petite, reserved, and stoic, but, in fact, Ann was determined, headstrong, competitive, and very smart. She enjoyed watching sports, especially football, baseball, and college basketball. Many Sunday afternoons were spent cheering on the Dallas Cowboys as they came from behind to victory late in the game. Ann had a passion for art as a spectator, and as a talented artist teaching oil painting classes in the 1970s. She learned to play Bridge in the basement of her home as a child, taught by her mother during Girl Scout troop meetings, and played Bridge throughout her lifetime. Many weekend nights included dinner and Bridge with friends. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Ben, as they made several trips to Europe. Late in life, Ann’s greatest joy was her two grandsons, Chuck and Steven. Mimi never missed any of their school, church, or Cub Scout milestones, and often vacationed with them, cherishing any opportunity for an adventure with “the boys!” One of her favorite field trips was a day trip to the botanical gardens.
She loved the colorful foliage, especially the Japanese maples. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Margaret Wright; husband, Ben Crocker; and former husband, Charles Wenzlau.
She is survived by her children, Charlie Wenzlau (wife, Janice) and Suzie Donskey (husband, Steve); sister, Peggy Laidlaw (husband, Walt); brother, Sid Wright (wife, Sandee); stepsons, Ben Crocker (wife, Beverly) and Steve Crocker; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and dear friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Ann’s life was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, TX 76013. Her cremains will be interred in Tipp City, Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory can be made to the following, Trinity United Methodist Church, Arlington, Texas, St. Jude Hospital for Children, Memphis, Tennessee, or Scottish Rite Hospital, Dallas, Texas.
