The party ended for Ann D. Mahaffey on Feb. 17, 2023, at the age of 87. She was surrounded by her ever-attentive daughter, Judi, aka “the pretty one,” her number one daughter, Melitta, and Edie, who Ann affectionately called her “evil wicked step-daughter.”
Ann was born to Dr. Howell Davis and Dr. Alice W. Davis. Dr. Alice died when Ann was a young child, and her father then remarried Evelyn W. Davis. Ann married William Nunemacher and then in later life, she married Dr. Logan Mahaffey. Ann wore many hats in her life, literally and figuratively. She was a Rose Curtain Player and a member of the National Honor Society at Owensboro High School. At Centre College, she was a sweetheart of Beta Theta Pi. She was an artist, businesswoman, Girl Scout leader, book illustrator, seamstress, and much much more. After moving back to Owensboro, she joined the Married Ladies Reading Club and was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Dr. Evelyn Davis Arnold.
Ann leaves behind her daughters, Melitta Adkins (Charles) of Tybee Island, Georgia and Judi McDonough (Geoff) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Melitta Madryga (Dan) of Louisville and Dillion McDonough of Owensboro; great-grandson, Arthur Henry Madryga; stepchildren, Lucy Langen (Anno), Betsy Branch, Edie Mahaffey, and Dexter Mahaffey (Era McDonald); stepgrandchildren, Isabelle Langen, Carter Langen, John Branch, Isabelle Branch, Logan Cahall (Suzannah Burch), Iain Mahaffey, and Kai Mahaffey; and sisters, Loraine D. Enloe (Joe) of Taft, Tennessee and Elizabeth D. Hardy (Rob) of Frankfort.
She will be buried with her Beta Theta Pi sweetheart, Logan, in the days to come. We will celebrate Ann’s life in a private ceremony for family and close friends who will gather in all the bright colors that Ann loved.
The family would like to especially thank Rita, Deborah, Cat, Taylor, and all those from Comfort Keepers who took care of both Ann and Logan. The family is also grateful to Hospice of Western Kentucky and their excellent care of Ann in her final months.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
