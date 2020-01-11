Ann Deane, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 8, 2020. Born Oct. 25, 1946, on a city bus in Anniston, Alabama, to the late Ruth E. Butler and Arthur Hanke, she lived a full and adventurous life. As a young child, Ann lived in many places all across the U.S. and graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. She later graduated and received her degree from Brescia University in Owensboro.
Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years, Silas E. (Si) Deane, daughter and son-in-law, Whitney Ann and Brian Payne, of Owensboro, and son and daughter-in-law, Silas II and Angela Deane, of Brentwood, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Karinna Deane, Stephen H. Deane and Silas Deane III, all of Brentwood; two sisters, Donna L. Smallwood, of Elizabeth, Indiana, Karsten L. Sanders, of Brunswick, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and many other lives she touched and people who loved her.
She is preceeded in death by her mother, Ruth Weaver; her stepfather, George Luther Weaver; and her brother, George Thomas (Pete) Weaver.
Ann retired from the Daviess County Board of Education after 28 years as a librarian at Daviess County Middle School, a school secretary/bookkeeper at Maceo Elementary School and later at Eastview Elementary School. She also taught computer adult education classes for over 11 years at the local community college and served as the cashier for Alliance Auction Company for her husband.
Ann was an active member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church for more than 50 years - where she and her husband taught high school youth for over 25 of those years, leading and attending countless mission trips with church youth throughout the U.S.
Ann loved to travel and with the Friendship Force Exchange program. She met new friends all over the world. Her travels with this program took her to Australia, Germany, England, Italy and Soviet Russia, along with multiple other countries and globe-trotting adventures in-between. One of her greatest adventures was leading a large group to Sweden for two weeks. In return Ann, opened her home to travelers, exchange students and church missionaries from Germany, Korea, Japan, Russia, England, Sweden and many, many others from all over the world.
Ann was active with the Baptist Medical Dental Mission International (BMDMI) traveling to Nicaragua and Honduras and providing support to over thirty mission trips - leading and teaching children's ministry programs. When Ann's health prevented her from traveling any longer, she began sewing for the trips, making dresses, purses, aprons, and sewing kits to give away to mothers and young girls all across Nicaragua. This was one of her favorite activities and it brought her enormous joy to see a photo of a young girl wearing one of her dresses.
She served on many committees across the community and her church, including serving with Disaster Services for the Big Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross for several years. She also served with the National Red Cross Disaster Service traveling around the U.S. assisting and leading disaster recovery teams in tornadoes, floods and hurricanes from Florida to Iowa. Often working in the headwaters, offices and with local volunteers to bring relief. She enjoyed knowing she could make a difference in someone's life, no matter how small or great.
She touched many lives and will be missed by anyone who knew her. She has asked that in lieu of flowers that any memorials or donations be made to the Yellow Creek Baptist Church, Nicaragua Mission Fund to support others who may wish to make a difference and spread God's love throughout that country.
The funeral service will be noon Monday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will follow the service at Yellow Creek Cemetery.
Condolences for the family of Ann Deane may be left at www.glenncares.com.
