Ann Denise Ward, 62, of Owensboro, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Nov. 6, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Dester Lee and Catherine Shively Ward. She spent most of her career at the former Executive Inn in Owensboro, where she made many friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Donald Ward; two sisters, Judy Hardesty and Norma Westerfield; and a niece, Mary Michelle Ward.
She is survived by her longtime friend and love of her life, Scott Walker; his children, Deanna Harman (Kevin) and Allen Walker; five sisters, Esther Blandford (John) and Veatrice Clark, both of Owensboro, Wanda Rickard of Central City, Millie Hines (Tom) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Harriet Thomas (Phil) of Louisville; four brothers, Ralph Ward (Emilee) of Owensboro, Victor Ward (Linda) of Philpot, Steven Ward (Christine) of Lexington and David Ward of Evansville, Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews she dearly loved.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Mary of the Woods Church. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's of the Woods Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Cecil Funeral Home, 10153 Hwy. 54, Whitesville.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy be made to the Ann Denise Ward Memorial Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home or donations can be made online.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented