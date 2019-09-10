Anna Freels Ford, 81, of Owensboro, passed on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional. She was born on June 6, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Edward Sr. and Mary Freels. She was a member of SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Board.
Survivors include her son, David Wayne Ford (Wendy); two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother Edward "Butch" Freels; and two sisters, Cathryn Fulkerson and Alberta Powers.
Services will be noon on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
