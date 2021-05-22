Ann Gail Oakes, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 9, 1946, in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada, to the late Earl and Yvonne Levesque Slack.
Gail was known to always be a warm, accepting and kind person who dearly loved her family. She enjoyed reading, learning and cooking. In her lifetime, Gail relocated and lived in many places across the U.S., also including Canada. Those various places of residence provided Gail the opportunity to work in several fields of employment, some of her favorites being an editor of a construction magazine, a teacher and eventually retiring from being a bookkeeper.
Gail is survived by her three children, Michael Oakes (Candy), Wendi Lynch (Andrew) and Iris Levesque (Jacob Haring); her three grandchildren, Katie Rajadhyaksha (Justin), Joey Oakes and Emma Oakes; and a great-grandchild, Beckford Rajadhyaksha.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
