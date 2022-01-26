Ann Gibson, 77, of Owensboro, passed away on January 19, 2022. She was born November 14, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Albert and Frances Horrell. Ann was a graduate of Daviess County and attended Western Kentucky University where she earned a bachelor’s degree, which was followed by a career in education for 45 years. Ann owned and operated several business colleges throughout the United States. She then served as a business consultant. Ann loved to travel the world with her family.
She was preceded in death by brothers, George William Horrell and Todd Horre, and sisters, Shirley Leonard, Margaret “Dolly” Mattingly, and Rachael Sandidge.
The family says, “There is so much we want to tell you about our Mom. She was fearless, fun-loving, adventurous, and she loved with her whole heart. Mom loved to travel and took us with her often, not just to the warm sunny beaches, in Puerto Rico and the islands, but also glorious historical places like Italy and England, and even sometimes scary, but beautiful places like Russia and Sierra Leone. Mom was a popcorn eating, card-playing member of the Horrell clan through and through. We learned about laughing until your belly hurt at her feet. If you’ve ever heard any of the Horrells laugh, you know what we mean.
Several of mom’s nieces and nephews found their way to our house. She welcomed them all with a place to stay and homemade fudge. It was the only thing she knew how to cook. Every one of them will tell you that they were her favorite. She made us all feel that way. When mom became Memaw, her heart overflowed. She loved her five grandchildren fiercely and supported them in every endeavor they undertook. They were her ultimate pride and joy! Mom left us with wanderlust, a joy for living, and a fearlessness that would make her proud. Even in the end, she taught us about living a life on your terms, showing us what true grace and dignity look like.”
Ann is survived by her daughters, Christie Rideout (Mark Payne), and Courtney Finkelstein (Shane); grandchildren, Kenny Rideout III (Haley), Delaney Rideout (Jake Ramsey), Drew Finkelstein, Remy Finkelstein, and Cole Finkelstein; and brothers, Bennie Horrell (Judy) and Robert Horrell (Peggy).
The memorial service will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
