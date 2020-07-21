Ann Horrell, 82, of Owensboro, passed away July 19, 2020. She was born in Logan County Aug. 28, 1937. Ann was retired from the Daviess County Clerks Office. She enjoyed fishing and yard work. Ann loved spending time with her family and would often be found bragging about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Charles “Todd” Horrell; parents, Lawrence Allison, Christine and Tom Perkins; brothers, David Allison and Edgar Allison; and great-granddaughter, Carlie Austin.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Allison (Randy) Henderson, of Owensboro, Mary Todd Horrell, of Lewisburg; granddaughters, Aimee Austin, Susie (Chris) Aud, Amber (Will) Anderson, all of Owensboro; great-granddaughters, Courtney Austin-Wilkerson and Kendra Austin, of Owensboro; sisters, Karen (Sid) Dunn, of Greenville, and Grace (Bob) Brown, of Logan County; brothers-in-law, Bennie (Judy) Horrell, of Owensboro, Rob (Peggy) Horrell, of Atlanta; sister-in-law, Ann Horrell Gibson, of Owensboro, and several nieces and nephews.
A casual gathering for family and friends will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St. The number of those attending should be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends should wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Humane Society.
Memories and condolences for the family may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
