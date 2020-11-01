HARTFORD — Ann Ireland Westerfield, 84, of Hartford, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born March 2, 1936, in Hancock County to Robert and Edna Ireland. Ann was a former teacher and a retired co-owner of Westerfield Implement in Hartford. She was an active member of Hartford United Methodist Church, where she taught children’s Sunday school for many years. She was a past president of the Hartford United Methodist Women and was a member of the Woman’s Club of Hartford.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry C. Westerfield; and son Michael Glenn Westerfield.
Survivors include two sons, Dale Alan Westerfield (Liz) of Beaver Dam and Bruce Wayne Westerfield (Teresa) of Hartford; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Westerfield of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Michelle Miles (Nick) of Louisville, Heather Liles (Taylor) of Charleston, South Carolina, Britney Reed (Duncan) of Rosamond, California, Bailey Phelps (Jordan) of Hartford, Brendan Westerfield (Katie) of Lexington, Bryson Westerfield of Lexington and Garrett Westerfield of Louisville; six great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Weston and Nellie Miles, Madison and Henry Phelps and Briggs Reed; and a sister, Carol Watkins of Owensboro.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with burial following at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Ann’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hartford United Methodist Church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, only half of our seating capacity can be occupied and face masks are required.
