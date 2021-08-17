Ann Kathryn Bumm, 68, of Evanston, passed away at her home on Saturday, Aug. 14. Ann was born February 26, 1953, in Jasper to Harold and Helen (Gogel) Sitzman. She married Bob Bumm on Dec. 8, 1979, in St. Meinrad Church. Ann enjoyed quilting, gameshows and being with her family.
She is survived by her husband Bob Bumm; a daughter, Lena Potts; and a granddaughter, Addison Potts, both of Hawesville; three brothers, Joseph (Sue) Sitzman of Dale, John (Darlene) Sitzman of Ferdinand and Mark Sitzman of Tell City.
Ann was preceded in death by both her parents and a brother, Bill Sitzman.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Meinrad Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.
