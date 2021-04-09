Ann Keith Worth, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Hermitage Care. She was born Oct. 24, 1936, in Hammond, Indiana, to the late Owen and Gertha Keith Lewellen. Ann loved her children and family, UK, dogs, cars and was an avid shopper. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends. She was a bookkeeper for Lanham Electric.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Gertha Lewellen; and her brother, Bobby Lewellen.
Ann leaves behind her children, John (Tammy) Worth of Hartford, Phillip (Ann) Worth of Owensboro and Elizabeth (Krestien) Brown of Whitesville; her grandchildren, Reine Marchi, Jeramy Worth, Jarrod (Laura) Worth, Derek Worth, Drew (Sarah) Worth, Kinsley and Harrison Brown and Anthony Worth; great-grandchildren Houston, Chloe and Ethan Cartwright, Levi (Haley) Worth, Owen Worth, Kegan, Parker and Avery Worth, Waylon and Simon Worth and Alicen Worth; and a great-great-grandson, Nash Worth.
Private services are being held. Burial will be in Clear Run Cemetery.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
