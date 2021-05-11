Ann Kennedy Doyle, 90, of Owensboro, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her home with family by her side.
The Peoria, Illinois native was born Aug. 26, 1930, to the late Ralph and Eunice Kennedy. Ann grew up in Illinois and met her future husband at a school dance. After marriage, they lived in Japan while he served in the Navy and where they had their first child. Ann received her B.A. from Kentucky Wesleyan College and taught elementary school for several years. As a “born again” Christian, her life radically changed, and she became a voracious bible reader and fervent prayer warrior. Ann began to walk for exercise, then run, and at the age of 40 progressed to become the fastest female runner in Daviess County winning many races and causing her family to name the room she kept all her awards as “the trophy room.” She served others in many ways as a volunteer at the Help Office, Habitat for Humanity, and assistant chaplain at the hospital. Ann taught swimming lessons to the disabled, recorded audio books for the blind, and started a self-help group in Owensboro.
In addition to her parents, Ann also was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Patrick James Doyle and a sister, Mary Dee Ford.
Those left to cherish her memory include her seven children, Meri VanGorden, of Hunting Beach, California, Marty Doyle (Renee), of Newburgh, Indiana, Melinda Lamb (Kenny), of Costa Mesa, California, Murray “Bumper” Doyle (Iryna), of Wilmington, North Carolina, Melissa Schwallie (Greg), Mike Doyle, and Paul Doyle (Kris), all of Owensboro; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to express special appreciation to Linda Clark for her compassionate care of Ann.
The funeral service with limited attendance will be held Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Help Office, 1316 W 4th St, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Habitat for Humanity, 1702 Moseley St, Owensboro, KY 42303, or Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
