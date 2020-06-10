Ann Lansden Guido, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson. She was born November 7, 1936 in Kentucky to the late H.P. Lansden and Verena Thomas Lansden. She retired from River Valley Behavioral Health as the property manager.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and four brothers.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Malone; daughter, Katy Malone; grandchildren, Delaney Denton and Parker Denton; several nieces and nephews; and special niece and great-nephew, Joann and Joseph Lansden.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Ann’s service will be live-streamed at 3 p.m. on Saturday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
