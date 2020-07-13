CENTRAL CITY — Ann McKinney, 87, of Central City, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 5:40 p.m. at her home. She was a homemaker and member of Richardson Chapel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Timothy Alan McKinney and Robert K. McKinney.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After Noon Thursday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Commented