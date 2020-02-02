Ann Newton, 86, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born July 18, 1933, in Breckinridge County to the late Charles and Mary Ellen Ball. Ann married the love of her life, Charles Newton, on Aug. 2, 1952, at only 18 years old. They had met at age 13 at church and wrote letters all through high school, and after graduation decided to marry. She was an active member of Third Baptist Church, where she would volunteer as a receptionist. Ann was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed playing slot machines at casinos. More than anything, she loved her granddaughters. Her family will remember her for her bubbly and sweet nature and for being a kindhearted Christian woman who had never met a stranger.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Ball; and her brother-in-law, Stan Reidenbach.
Ann is survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles Newton; daughter Traci Woolery and her husband, Chris; grandchildren Kara Renee and Amanda Nicole Woolery; her sister, Emma Dean Reidenbach; and her brother, Bobby Joe Ball and his wife, Ethel.
Services will be noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Ron Williams officiating. Burial will follow in English Baptist Church Cemetery in Ammons. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to English Baptist Church, 288 Ammons Church Road, Stephensport, KY 40170 or to Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ann Newton may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented