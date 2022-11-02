GREENVILLE — Ann Owen Cornette, of Owensboro and Greenville, went home to the Lord Thursday, October 27, 2022
Her lifelong love of learning began in “Briarfield,” a one-room school in McLean County, and she earned her GED at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro. Ann graduated from the National School of Costume Design in Chicago, Illinois. She completed courses in architectural design and drafting which enabled her to draw blueprints for approximately 100 houses in Daviess and Muhlenberg counties. Ann studied at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, and became a dialysis nurse specializing in peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. She was a Junior Life Master of Duplicate Bridge.
Her interest then moved to real estate. She was a real estate broker and operated Ann Cornette Realty, Inc. for more than 40 years. Due to her real estate expertise, Ann was appointed by Governor Ernie Fletcher in 2005 to the Kentucky Housing Corporation Real Estate Board of Directors on which she served for four years.
Ann was a working member of the Republican Party of Kentucky serving on the state board under Governor Louie Nunn. She was County Chairwoman of the Muhlenberg County Republican Party from 1972 to 1976 and was Governor of 1st District, Kentucky Federation of Republican Women in 1973, and member of the Republican State Central Committee in 1973, 2005, and 2008. She was a candidate for the House of Representatives for the State of Kentucky.
She was Governor 2nd District, Kentucky Federation of Women’s Clubs from 1970 to 1972, a member of their State Board from 1972 to 1974, and was a past President of the Greenville Woman’s Club from 1970 to 1972.
Ann became a Kentucky Colonel in 1971 by the appointment of Louie B. Nunn and again in 2005 by the appointment of Governor Ernie Fletcher. She was President of the League of Woman’s Voters of Owensboro in 1963 and on the Kentucky State Board of the League of Women Voters in 1965.
On April 11, 2001, Ann donated, for the benefit of the school children of Muhlenberg County, acreage, and a lake in the city of Powderly to be used as a Monarch Butterfly Park and Nature Trail.
Being of Christian faith, her spiritual training began at First Baptist Church in Owensboro, under Dr. Jess Moody, and she was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Martha (Vance) Owen; her husbands, A.U.S. LT. Col. Claude E. Ramsay and Howard Cornette; and her siblings, Raymond Owen, Edna Owen Ayer, Hattie Owen Palmer, Maxola Owen Roepke, William Owen, O.C. Owen, Paschal Owen, and Joyce Owen Willis.
She is survived by her loving children, Claudette Owen Ramsay of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sharan Ramsay Hinkle (Philip) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Edwin (Ed) L. Ramsay (Marilyn) of Owensboro, and her siblings, Lois Owen Krampe of Louisville, and T. C. Owen of Livermore.
Ann leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Stephanie Elliott of Trussville, Alabama, Joel Elliott of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Dr. Susanna Hinkle Schwartz (Seth) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jeffery Neal Ramsay of Lexington, and Anna Ramsay Ress (Paul) of Louisville, and her great-grandchildren, Chandler DeRieux, Dallas Elliott Reed (Joe), Leah Schwartz, Hannah Schwartz, Theodore Alexander (Teddy) Ress, and Ella Mae Ress.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City, with Bob Thurman officiating. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Tucker Funeral Home of Central City.
In lieu of flowers, should one wish to donate in Ann’s memory, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
