Ann P. Pendley Chancellor, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Butler County to the late Pearl Claud and Annie P. Pendley.
Mrs. Chancellor and her husband oversaw estate sales for many years. Some may recall Ann including the phrase “Come Ann See” in promoting these sales. She was also employed at General Electric for more than 15 years. Mrs. Chancellor was a member of Hall Street Baptist Church for more than 60 years. Her service there included the Women’s Missionary Union and the nursery.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Joe, Edith, William Deward, Elizabeth “Lig”, Mac, Doug, and Wanna.
Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Maxwell Chancellor; children, Trisha Todd (Obbie) of Owensboro, Diane Pennington (Charlie) of Louisville, and James Kevin Chancellor of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Laurel Pennington Lippay (Norm), Leslie Pennington, James Pennington (Becca), Obbie Tyler Todd (Kelly), and Grant Taylor Todd (Kacey); nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented