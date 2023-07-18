Ann Parker, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was born March 15, 1947, to the late Lee and Glaydis Bellman Raisor. Ann taught art in the elementary schools for Daviess County Public Schools while also enjoying crafting and decorating. Ann was an avid churchgoer. She also helped her late husband, Edward Lee Parker, with Apollo’s Junior ROTC program on trips, where he earned the nickname “Sarge”, and she was “Mom.” She was an amazing person and did everything on her bucket list by visiting all 50 states, her last being Alaska. Ann was a Disney and Harry Potter fanatic. Her last breath came as the credits began rolling at the end of the last Harry Potter movie, where good conquered evil allowing the legacy of Snape and Dumbledore to live on.
Ann is survived by her sons, Edward (Tonya) Parker and John Parker; grandchildren, Sarah Parker, Cheyenne (Nathan) Parker-Hubsch, and Kayla Parker; special friend, James Smith; along with hundreds of Apollo, Junior ROTC Students.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented