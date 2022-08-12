Ann R. Harris, 93, of Owensboro passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House. Ann was born June 3, 1929, in Owensboro to the late John Carl and Ellen (Wathen) Riney. The only girl among four siblings, Ann grew up nurturing and caring for her little brother, Bill, as well as her older brothers and other family members. After graduating high school, she attended Brescia College for two years. It was during this time she met and married her husband, Frank. Ann and Frank were married at St. Stephen Cathedral, and later became charter members of Immaculate Catholic Church, where they attended along with their eight children.
Ann was selfless, compassionate, kind, and giving. She gave her time, attention, and home, in order to host the best Thanksgiving gatherings. She embodied the traits of a true servant. She lived her life in this way, as it defines her character then and now. After the death of her mother at an early age, she learned to be attentive to those in need. Starting with her family, she tended to her brothers. Later, her husband and eight children, who were her life’s purpose. Sharp as a tack, Ann didn’t seem to forget a birthday, anniversary, or the name of the pretty flower girl in one of her many granddaughter’s weddings. It proved Ann’s attentiveness, never wanting for anything more, or desire to be anywhere else. More times than not, you couldn’t find her in the crowd of her children and grandchildren, for she would be moving, constantly, moving to find a means to serve, providing seconds on a dinner plate, refilling a drink, handing out a Christmas gift, relieving a parent for some much-needed time with a baby and new addition to the family. Though there was a designated place at the dinner table, you wouldn’t find her in the chair. Instead, hosting, and not a word would be said to talk her out of it. She didn’t need to take a seat or let someone take over. Ann found purpose in showing love this way.
She possessed such humility, never taking the limelight, always deflecting it to another she found more deserving. Slow to anger, she listened, speaking soft words of comfort and encouragement. Never projecting judgment, she accepted all. Her small stature may have fooled you only a moment, for she trekked up ladders until 90, and assisted in handy(wo)man tasks, such as fixing cars. A “mechanic at heart” some would say. If there was maintenance at her house, whether a wall to fix, a light to install, or plumbing to tend to, she would be right in the middle of it, asking questions and assisting as she could. Her white shirts were the whitest and she had a solution for almost anything, including her speedy completion of countless crossword puzzles. Perhaps it was the hundreds of books she’d read cover to cover, her Magnificat prayed each day, or her genuine zest for being alive, her mere presence created an imagination for her family to succeed, excel, reach far, and let nothing prevent you from high achievement, so as long as you take the love of God with you.
Ann was known for her chocolate chip cookies, a family favorite, never making a big deal about the decadence, and even sharing the ingredients and steps with others, yet no one seemed to perfect them, ever. The last of her Canasta Club, Ann shared the game with her dearest friends for decades until her last friend and member died only a few years ago. Those were some of her favorite memories. Her laugh, how she leaned her head backward, throwing the contagious chuckle into the air, is forever priceless. Ann possessed a calmness and soothing demeanor her grandchildren gravitated, no, magnetized toward. A self-proclaimed baby whisperer, she calmed and consoled her numerous grand and great-grandbabies with affection and patience.
Aside from her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Frank B. Harris, August 11, 2013; grandsons, Bobby Sapp, January 23, 2019, and David Mudd, August 18, 2016; and three brothers, Carl Jr., Bill, and Guy.
She is survived by her eight children, Margaret (Butch) Bennett, David (Jan) Harris, Sue (Jack) Brown, Elizabeth Morris, Martha (Ron) Harl, Theresa (Kenny) McCarty, Stephen (Elaine) Harris, and John (Wenny) Harris; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, 519 Locust St., Owensboro, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
A very special thanks are in order to the kind and compassionate staff of the Heartford House, who provided such delicate and professional care to Ann.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House, 2419 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will also be made available at the funeral home.
