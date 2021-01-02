SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ann Rendos, 94, of South Bend, Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. For the past year, she had been a resident of the Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Ann was born Oct. 18, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to the late Andrew and Olga Dugan. On Aug. 25, 1951, she married John J. Rendos in St. Louis. Ann was a member of Holy Family Church in South Bend, Indiana.
Ann was a graduate of Hanover Township High School in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Mount Sinai Hospital in Philadelphia as a registered nurse. Mount Sinai Hospital merged with Jewish Hospital and is now Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. She was employed at City Hospital in St. Louis prior to moving to South Bend, Indiana. She retired in 1980 from Michiana Osteopathic Community Hospital (1969-1980).
She was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Rendos; sisters Rose Romanoski, Julie Russell and Helen Rood; and two brothers, Walter Dugan and James Dugan.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Rendos Watkins of Owensboro; sons Kevin Rendos of Broomfield, Colorado, and Jay (Ellen) Rendos of Naperville, Illinois; her grandchildren, Jonathan (Emily) Rendos Watkins of Hanson, Carolyn Rendos of Chicago and John Rendos of Naperville, Illinois; great-grandchildren William and Grace Watkins; brother George (Marie) Dugan of Wilmington, Delaware; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be private before the Mass at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Church. Entombment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in South Bend, Indiana.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center and the staff at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital ER for your kindness and care during this time.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.sjfh.net.
