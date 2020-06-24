Mary Ann Renfrow, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 8, 1953, in McLean County, to the late James Paul and Pearline Young Towery. She was a member of Owensboro First Church of God. Ann enjoyed watching TV and loved animals and music, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, James Renfrow; daughter, Jeanie Renfrow (Daniel Pierce); four grandchildren, Mackenzie Wilkey, Dustin Wilkey, Kenneth Westerman, and Avery Pierce; brothers, John D. Towery, Roy W. Towery, Douglas M. Towery, and Terry L. Towery; and sisters, Betty Keown, Paula Tichenor, and Janie Dillingham.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives.
