Ann Robards Ferguson, 86, of Owensboro, went to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi May 5, 1936, to the late Henry and Marie Robards.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Kay Whitfield; son, Eric Whitfield; grandson, Tyler McGraw; and brother, Mac Robards.
She is survived by three daughters, Wallisa McGraw, of Henderson, Agnes Whitfield, of Henderson, and Olivia Henrietta (Hinky) Havens, of Hartford; one sister, Rebecca Cole (David), of Lexington; five grandkids, Derek McGraw, Jeffery Grant, Jennifer Grant, Erica Loomis, and Eric Nicholas Whitfield; three nieces, Jill Cole, Kristen Robards, and Becky Rockey; and one nephew, Jonathan Cole.
A private Celebration of Life was held Friday, August 26, 2022.
