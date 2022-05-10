Ann Shoptaugh, 85, of Owensboro, passed away May 6, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 1, 1936, in McLean County, to the late Charles and Willie Morgan. Ann was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. She was an avid piano player and loved spending time with her family. Ann enjoyed cheering on her granddaughter at ballgames and loving on her dog, Bear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Shoptaugh; her sister, Naomi Morgan; her brother, Reginald Morgan; her grandson, Dustin Shaver; and her great-granddaughter, Kaylee Garrison.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Naomi Hardesty, Darlene (Mark) Toomey, and Wilma Shaver; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Marvin (Jane) Morgan.
The funeral service will be 12 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will be in Pleasant Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Ann Shoptaugh may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
