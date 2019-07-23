PADUCAH -- Ann Vaughan, 92, of Paducah passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Mercy Health Lourdes
Mrs. Vaughan was born on Feb. 27, 1927. in Paducah, the youngest child of the late Otho and Marguerite Cloys. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Artelle Vaughan; her son, Billy Vaughan; and two brothers, Leonard and Joe Cloys.
Survivors include her children, Father John Vaughan of Owensboro, Lynn (Dan) Brown, Mary Lee 'Missy' (Keith) Galloway, Carol (Kenny) Shoulta and David (Tanna) Vaughan, and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Vaughan, all of Paducah; grandchildren Amy, Nathan and Becca Brown, Tammy, Tommy and Joey Vaughan, Cassie Rodgers, Chris and Aaron Peeler, Ricky and Russ Galloway, Susan Boling, Charlie, Robbie, Bradley, and Matthew Shoulta and Katie Ann Taylor, Clay, Peyton, Reid, Blake and Mason Vaughan; 41 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
An active and faithful member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, she was a charter member of the adult choir. Though unable to participate in her last few years, music and song were an abiding joy all of her days.
Widowed at the age of 38, she dedicated her life to supporting and raising her six children to be devout Catholics and productive citizens. She always claimed this as her proudest accomplishment.
She retired after 25 years as a receptionist for the dental practice of Dr. Smith and Dr. Wise. After this, she served as a Lourdes Hospital volunteer and a member of the Nursing Home Ministry and the Altar Society of St. Thomas More.
Besides the pride and joy of watching her children and grandchildren grow, graduate, marry and build their families, she loved to travel. She was also privileged to meet Saint John Paull II on two separate occasions.
Ann will be remembered by all for her warm and gentle spirit, her infectious laugh and smile, and her all-encompassing love. Her life was a shining example of her Catholic faith in practice.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with her son, the Rev. John Vaughan and the Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Prayers will be said at 7:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Thomas More Catholic Church 5645 Blandville Rd. Paducah, KY 42001 or to St. Mary School System 12 43 Elmdale Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
