HORSE BRANCH — Anna “Fay” Autry, 75, of Horse Branch, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Fay worked for the Kentucky Business Enterprise Program for the Blind, holding various positions with the organization.
Survivors: daughter, Shelia (Johnny) Nance, and brother, Kenny (Sharon) Autry.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: 11 a.m. Sunday at Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: The American Printing House for the Blind, 1839 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY 40206.
