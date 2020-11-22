Anna Barnhill Clay, 94, of Utica, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Anna Marian Barnhill was born May 1, 1926, in Daviess County to the late Jerry Carl Barnhill and Stella B. Kirk Barnhill. She was a 1943 graduate of Daviess County High School and attended Bowling Green Business University.
Anna held several positions in Owensboro from bookkeeping and accounting to working for Bluegrass Airlines until becoming assistant executive director for the Owensboro City Housing Authority. She held this position until she met and married the late Wilbur Ray Clay on Feb. 23, 1963. They enjoyed life together, especially square dancing and traveling, until his death on Sept. 9, 2005.
Anna was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church and was a woman of strong and abiding faith.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Florence Lee Barnhill Baird; and her nephew, Jerry C. Baird.
Survivors include two nephews, William Baird and James (Marsha) Baird; seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Jane (Ronnie) Crumbaker, Joyce (Scott) Ashby, David (Leigh Ellen) Baird, Carmen (Martin) Latham, Will (Melanie) Baird, Robert (Tiffany) Baird and Carolee (DJ) Bowlds; and their families.
Private services will be held with a livestream available for viewing at 11 a.m. Tuesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. A private burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
