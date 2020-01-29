HARTFORD — Anna Belle Snodgrass, 91, of Hartford, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at her home. She was born in McHenry to the late Thomas and Beatrice Abney Kessinger. She was a charter member of East Hartford Baptist Church and was retired from the dietary department at Ohio County Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie R. Snodgrass; her son, Russell Snodgrass; her daughter, Rita (Randy) Render; and her great-granddaughter, Ireland Rae Snodgrass.
Survivors include two sons, David R. (Janice) Snodgrass of Cromwell and Charlie D. (Linda) Snodgrass of Beaver Dam; three daughters, Barbara L. (Jim) Sanders of Hartford, Mary Gwen (Rick) Coots of Owensboro and Connie Rhea Agee of Hartford; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Rodney Albin and Bro. Andy Gowins officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
