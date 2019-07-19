HARDINSBURG -- Anna Belle Butler, 85, of Westview, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include two daughters, Larraine O'Donoghue and Charlene Reynolds; a brother, Jesse Clark; and two sisters, Leona Whitworth and Margie Dodson.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: Cave Spring Cemetery, Westview. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 8 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Cave Spring Cemetery
