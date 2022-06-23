DUNMOR — Anna Dean Arnold, 90, of Dunmor, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Mrs. Arnold was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Penrod, and was a member of Dunmor Baptist Church. She was a retired school teacher.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joyce Arnold; children, Jeff (Connie) Arnold, Dwyane (Pam) Arnold, and Gwyn (Tony) Graham; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Hughes officiating, assisted by family friend Barry Silvey. Private burial in Dunmor Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dunmor Cemetery Fund, 137 School House Lane, Dunmor, KY 42339. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
