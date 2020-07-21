Anna Dean Townsend Tudor, of Providence, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020, at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson. She was born Oct. 6, 1939, to the late John Thomas and Lois Edine Traylor Townsend in Webster County.
She was retired from Coffman IGA in Providence, After 22 years as produce manager. She loved camping and boating at Kentucky Lake with her husband and granddaughter. She was also an avid UK Basketball fan, devoted Christian, and loved her family very much. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Providence.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Tom Tudor on Aug. 1, 2004, and a granddaughter, Lucretia Partridge on Nov. 13, 2001.
She leaves behind her only child, Diana Partridge and husband Myrle, of Henderson; her sister, Creda Heffelfinger and husband Dayton Sr., of Owensboro; niece, Nancy Patel and husband Vimesh of Washington, D.C., and nephew, D.J. (Dayton Heffelfinger Jr.), of Owensboro; great-nieces, Anisha and Vivika Patel and great-nephew Devam Patel, of Washington D.C. and many cousins.
Services will be Noon Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home with the Rev. Ethan Watson conducting the services. Burial to follow in New Clay Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time.
All mandates for Covid-19 in place and signage throughout the funeral Home. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anthonys hospice and Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. Envelope’s will be at the funeral home.
