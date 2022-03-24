Anna Delphine Millay Moore of Owensboro passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 96. Born in Knottsville, Mrs. Moore was the daughter of the late Marshall and Mary Jesse Abel Millay. She retired from Kenrad-GE-MPD following 68 years of employment. An active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church since 1959, she was a member of The Daughters of Isabella. Mrs. Moore volunteered at the Opportunity Center and with its Bingo program, as well as at the HELP Office. She enjoyed the time she spent traveling on bus trips, her participation in the Homemakers Club, and she was a Kentucky Colonel.
Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband James W. “Bud” Moore, who passed away in 1981; her son-in-law, Darrell Lloyd; as well as four brothers and three sisters.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her daughters, Patty Mattingly (Doug) and Kathy Lloyd; her son, Jimmy Moore (Christi); her grandchildren, David, Rob, Angela, Holly, Crystal, Eric, Brad, Belinda, Justin, Jerrod, Christopher, and Jamie; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass in memory of Anna’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Anna Moore may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
