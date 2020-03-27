Anna Delphine Millay Moore, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 96. Born in Knottsville, Mrs. Moore was a daughter of the late Marshall and Mary Jesse Abel Millay. She retired from Kenrad-GE-MPD following 68 years of employment. An active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church since 1959, she was a member of The Daughters of Isabella. Mrs. Moore volunteered at the Opportunity Center and with its Bingo program, as well as at the HELP Office. She enjoyed the time she spent traveling with bus trips, her participation in the Homemakers Club, and she was a Kentucky Colonel. Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, James W. “Bud” Moore, who passed away in 1981; her son-in-law Darrell Lloyd; as well as four brothers and three sisters.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her daughters, Patty Mattingly (Doug) and Kathy Lloyd; her son, Jimmy Moore (Christi); her grandchildren, David, Rob, Angela, Holly, Crystal, Eric, Brad, Belinda, Justin, Jerrod, Christopher and Jamie; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service for Mrs. Moore will be private. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Mrs. Moore at www.glenncares.com.
Commented