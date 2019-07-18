ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Anna Dolores James VanFleet, 89, of Rockport, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Evansville, with her loving family at her side. Dolores, as she was best known to her many friends and family, was born April 14, 1930, in McHenry, Kentucky, to the late Ercie and Bertha Lucile Chinn James. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Thompson Homes of Owensboro. Dolores was a charter member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, was a Sunday school secretary, served on many committees and played the organ and piano through the years. She enjoyed visiting with her many grandchildren, sewing crafts, quilting and working the daily crossword puzzles.
She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Ruth Baird Evans Lucas of Overland Park, Kansas; and a sister, Lois Arlene James Leach.
Dolores is survived by her son, James Milton (Michelle) VanFleet of Rockport; siblings Eddie (Betty) James and Bettye Lou (Bob) Harrelson of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Rachel Evans Barnette of Columbia, Tennessee, Richard (Tony) Evans of Newburgh, Indiana, Robin Evans of Danville, Illinois, Chris Harrison of Kingwood, Texas, Jared (Lindsay) VanFleet of Tennyson, Indiana, Kyle (Kaitlin) VanFleet of Christiana, Tennessee, and Garrett (Lexi) VanFleet of Evansville and Devan (David) Lambert of Evansville; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her best friend of many years, Thelma Matthews.
The service for Dolores VanFleet is noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation is Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial is in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Peggy Grossman, Women on Mission, in c/o Carol Boyce, Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dolores VanFleet may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented