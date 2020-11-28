BEECHMONT — Anna Elizabeth Foley, 90, of Beechmont, died at 9:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Foley was born March 13, 1930, in Key West, Florida, to Asela Marie Torres Higgs and Arthur Henry Higgs. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Live Oak, Florida, until she moved to Kentucky to live with her eldest son, Bart, and his loving wife, Betty.
In Kentucky, Anna became part of the church family at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Drakesboro. Anna never met a stranger and always had a kind word for others. She will be missed by her loving family and many devoted friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Elmer B. Foley; and her brothers, William Higgs and Henry Higgs.
She is survived by her beloved sons, Bart Foley, John Foley, James Foley and Charles Foley; daughter Virginia (Vince) Smith; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and devoted sisters Flora Mathis and Quintella “Maude” Abercrombie.
Services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
