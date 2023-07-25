Anna Elizabeth Huff Fuqua passed away Saturday, July 23, 2023, in Owensboro at the age of 83 after surviving 29 years of dialysis. She was born to William and Marie Huff Feb. 28, 1940, in Reynolds Station. She married Darrell Ray Fuqua of Whitesville June 11, 1965. The couple, along with their five children, was later sealed as a forever family in the Salt Lake, Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS). They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Anna touched the lives of everyone she met. Her family, friends, dialysis chair buddies, and congregation will feel a deep void in her absence.
Anna will lay to rest carrying the ashes of her predeceased sons, Bryan L. Fuqua and Matthew T. Fuqua, in her arms at Cates Cemetery in Whitesville.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Lou Pai of Hampton, Virginia; her beloved husband, Ray; their eldest son, Michael R.K. Fuqua; two daughters, Cassandra O. Hunter and Charity C. Potter; along with numerous grandchildren.
The celebration of Anna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Owensboro Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3290 Kentucky Highway 144, Owensboro, with the burial following in Cates Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
